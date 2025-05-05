GSEB Class 12 Results 2025 Declared: Over 93% Pass General Stream, 83% In Science

Gujarat Board Class 12 results 2025 declared: 93.7% students pass in general stream, 83.15% in science. Check results on gseb.org or via WhatsApp at 6357300971.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) officially announced the results of the Class 12 board exams for 2025 on Monday. A total pass percentage of 93.7% was recorded in the general stream, while the science stream saw a pass rate of 83.15%, as per the board’s announcement.

The Banaskantha district topped the general stream results, while Vadodara recorded the lowest pass percentage. In the science stream, Morbi came out on top, with Dahod at the bottom of the list.

Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results on the GSEB’s official website — gseb.org. The board has also introduced a WhatsApp helpline at 6357300971, allowing students to get their results more quickly and easily by entering their exam seat number.

This year, over 5.3 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 12 exams. Of these, around 4.23 lakh students took the general stream exams, while 1.11 lakh students sat for the science stream.

The exams for the science stream were conducted from February 20 to March 10, and the general stream exams concluded on March 17.

In addition to making results available online, GSEB has enabled students to download their digital marksheets, which will act as a reference until physical scorecards are distributed by their respective schools.

Reacting to the announcement, Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya shared a congratulatory message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Congratulations to all the students who have passed the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s Standard-12 Science Stream, General Stream, Vocational Stream, U.U.B. Stream, GUJCET-2025 and Sanskrit Madhyama examinations. Best wishes for a bright future!”

The 2025 GSEB board exams saw over 14.3 lakh students registered across Class 10 and Class 12. With the declaration of these results, the students can now plan their next steps for higher education or career paths.

For checking the result online, students must enter their seat number provided during the exams. This will allow them to view and download their mark sheets instantly.

