GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2019 declared @ gseb.org.in: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar or GSHSEB on Tuesday declared the Gujarat Class 10 Result 2019 @ gseb.org at around 7 am. The Gujarat board had conducted the GSHSEB Class 10 board examination from March 7 to March 19, 2019. The board also notified the students that it would release the Gujarat Board Class 10 results or the SSC results on May 21 at around 8 pm.

GSEB SSC Result 2019: Sites to check

gseb.org.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

GSEB SSC Result 2019: How to Check GSEB Class 10 Result

Visit the official website of the board @ gseb.org On the homepage, click on the link of the SSC results or Class 10 results Enter credentials then and click on submit On submission of the details, the students will get to see their results on the screen The students should take a print out of the result that is displayed on the screen

GSEB 10th SSC result 2019: How to check via app

The GSHSEB SSC or Class 10 results are also available via apps available on the Google Play Store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Google Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

The GSEB Class 10 examination 2019 were conducted across the state from March 7, 2019, to March 19, 2019. Several students have appeared for the examination and have been waiting for their results. The candidates can follow these simple to check their results online.

A few days back, the board released Gujarat Class 12 results 2019. The total pass percentage, in 2019, was recorded at 72.99%. The girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 72.01 while the boys’ pass percentage for this year is 71.83 per cent.

