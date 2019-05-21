GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2019 declared today @ gseb.org.in: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar or GSHSEB will declare the Gujarat Class 10 Result 2019 @ gseb.org soon today at around 8 am. Earlier the board had released the notification regarding the GSHSEB Class 10 results.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2019 to be declared today @ gseb.org.in: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar or GSHSEB has declared the Gujarat Class 10 Result 2019 @ gseb.org today at around 7 am. Earlier the board had released the notification regarding the GSHSEB Class 10 results, “The results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) SSC examination will be declared on May 21 at 8 am”. The board had conducted the GSHSEB Class 10 board examination from March 7 to March 19, 2019.

Last year, the total pass percentage of the GSHSEB SSC or Class 10 examination was recorded at 54.10% while in 2017 it was 68.24%. More than 7 lakh students have appeared for the Gujarat Class 10 2018-19 session. Last year, the Class 10 board results were declared on May 28 and about 10.64 lakh students had registered for class 10th SSC exam.

GSEB SSC 10th result 2019: How to check via the official websites

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), gseb.org.in

Step 2: You will be redirected to the homepage, on the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the notification for the GSEB class 10 results

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB SSC 10th result 2019: Sites to check

gseb.org

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

GSEB 10th SSC result 2019: How to check via app

The GSHSEB SSC or Class 10 results are also available via apps available on the Google Play Store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Google Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

A few days back, the board released Gujarat Class 12 results 2019. The total pass percentage, in 2019, was recorded at 72.99%. The girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 72.01 while the boys’ pass percentage for this year is 71.83 per cent.

— The GSEB has released the Gujarat Class 10 results 2019 at its official website at around 7 am. The candidates are advised to visit the official site of the board to check the result @ gseb.org.in.

