Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 to be declared tomorrow @ gseb.org.in: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the results of class 10 examination tomorrow on May 21 at 8 am. As per the official notification released by the board- The results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) SSC examination will be declared on May 21 at 8 am. The students can check their respective results through the official website- gseb.org.

The students can check their respective results via the official website or even the application via the google play store. Last year around about 10.64 lakh students had registered for class 10th SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 54.10 percent and in 2017 the pass percentage was recorded at 68.24%.

GSEB SSC 10th result 2019: How to check via the official websites

Step 1: Check the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), gseb.org.in

Step 2: You will be redirected to the homepage, on the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2019: How to check via app

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) SSC class 10 result is available through the apps available on the Google Play store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Google Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

