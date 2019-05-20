GSEB Gujarat class 10 result 2019 tomorrow @ gseb.org: Class 10 result will be out tomorrow on the official website between 8 to 10 am. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

GSEB Gujarat class 10 result tomorrow @gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be releasing the class 10 examination result tomorrow i.e. May 21, 2019. The board has also issued an official notification for the same. The result is expected anytime between 8-10 am. Once the result is declared, the students are expected to go to the official website gseb.org to check their result.

The board has released class 12 result already and the pass percentage this year dropped to 72.99. The girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 72.01 while the boys’ pass percentage for this year is 71.83 per cent.

GSEB SSC 10 result 2019: When to check

Date: May 21, 2019

Time: Anytime between 8 am to 10 am

GSEB SSC 10 result 2019: How to check

Go to the official website gseb.org.in On the homepage, click the notification that reads class 10 results Mention your credentials, write your roll number, name etc. and then submit Once you have clicked the submit button, download your result, and take a print out for future reference.

GSEB SSC 10 result 2019: Where to check

examresults.com

indiaresults.net

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App