Gujarat 12th Result 2019: GSEB HSE Science stream results have been declared. Students who have appeared in the Gujarat Class 12 exam this year can check the results at gseb.org.

Gujarat 12th Result 2019: Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB HSE Science stream results 2019 before 8 AM today, May 9, 2019. According to reports, this year overall pass percentage of Gujarat 12th Result 2019 is likely to increase this year. All the Gujarat Board students who have appeared in the Gujarat Class 12 exam and are awaiting the results this year can check the results on the official website of the Gujarat Board gseb.org. Students can also check the results on third-party government websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.gov.in.

Last year, 72.99% students had been declared pass in the Gujarat board Class 12 examination, according to reports. Gujarat Class 12 result will be available on the official website of GSEB for the science stream only. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Class 12 result 2019 for Commerce and Arts stream by the end week of May this year.

How to check the Gujarat 12th Result 2019 online?

Visit the official website of Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) – gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Gujarat 12th Science Result 2019”

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number from your 12th final exam admit card

Submit the details and wait

The results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the Gujarat 12th Result 2019 on the official website: gseb.org

Science Stream – Semester System has a total of 10,302 students out of which, 4091 students were in Group A, 6209 students in Group and 2 students in Group AB. While in the Science Stream – Year-wise System the following is the statistics:

Total Number of Students: 1,47,302

Students (Group A): 47,411

Students (Group B): 81,760

Students (Group AB): 31

Students from Ahmedabad City: 10341

Students from Ahmedabad Rural: 7420

