GSEB HSC Results 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is highly expected to declare the result of Class 12th for Science stream on Thursday, May 9. Reports said that GSEB will announce the result at 8 am on the official website at gseb.org. The examination for the science stream was conducted in March 2019.

The results will also be made available on the third party websites. Students need to visit the same websites and check their results. As many as 1.4 lakh students had taken part in the examination. This year, the result is expected to be announced a day before to which of the last year.

In 2018, GSEB had announced the Class 12 results on May 10. A total of 1.35 lakh students had appeared for the examination among which 76 thousand students had participated in Biology group while as 55 thousand students sat for Maths group, reports said. The pass percentage stood at 72.99 percent. Reports claim that the pass percentage is expected to rise this year.

Check steps to download GSEB HSC Results 2019

• Visit the official website GSEB at gseb.org.

• On the homepage, click on the link reading GSEB HSC Results 2019

• You need to click on the Class 12 Results Science

• Enter your credentials including date of birth an roll number

• The GSEB HSC Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Students are advised to not give ear to the rumours about the date of results. They have also been advised to keep an eye on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board at gseb.org.

