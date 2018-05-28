Gujarat Board Class 10 results 2018: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the board results of Class 10 on their official website gseb.org. Students can download their results by entering their roll numbers in the specified area on the board's web portal.

Gujarat Board SSC or Class 10 results 2018: The Matriculation results for the academic year 2017-18 have been announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today on its official website at gseb.org. Students who had appeared for the examinaion this year can download their GSHSEB Class 10 results 2018 from the official website. According to reports more than 11 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which 6,85,462 were male candidates while 4,18,392 female candidates wrote in the SSC exam 2018.

The results are also available on the third party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. This year, the Gujarat Board SSC Examination or Gujarat Board Class 10 Examination 2018 examinations were conducted during the month of March. Students can check their results on the website where it has been uploaded with the help of the steps given below. Meanwhile due to heavy traffic on the official website students may face difficulty in accessing their results, in that case they can use third-party website as mentioned above or register themselves in advance for availing the results.

Students can check their Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of the Gujarat Board or GSHSEB, gseb.org
On the home page, search for the relevant link that read, "GSHSEB Class 10 Results 2018"
Click on the desired link
Student will be directed to a new page
Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on the submit button
The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer
Download and take a print out if necessary

To go to the official website directly and download results, click here: “Download Gujarat Board SSC Results 2018”

