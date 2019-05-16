GSEB SSC Result 2019 to be released on May 21: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar or GSHSEB is scheduled to release the SSC or Class 10 board results 2019 on May 21, a notification released by the board said. The GSEB Class 10 examination 2019 were conducted across the state from March 7, 2019, to March 19, 2019. Several students have appeared for the examination and have been waiting for their results.

GSEB SSC Result 2019 to be released on May 21: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar or GSHSEB is scheduled to release the SSC or Class 10 board results 2019 on May 21, a notification released by the board said. Earlier on May 9, 2019, the GSHSEB released the Class 12 board results 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the GSHSEB Class 10 examination 2019 can check their results on the official website, @ gseb.org.in. In the notification, the board noted that the SSC or Class 10 results 2019 will be declared on May 21 at around 8 am.

The GSEB Class 10 examination 2019 were conducted across the state from March 7, 2019, to March 19, 2019. Several students have appeared for the examination and have been waiting for their results. The candidates can follow these simple to check their results online.

HERE”S THE DIRECT LINK TO THE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION FOR GSEB SSC RESULT 2019

GSEB SSC Result 2019: How to Check GSEB Class 10 Result

Visit the official website of the board @ gseb.org On the homepage, click on the link of the SSC results or Class 10 results Enter credentials then and click on submit On submission of the details, the students will get to see their results on the screen The students should take a print out of the result that is displayed on the screen

Earlier in 2018, the GSEB SSC result was released on May 28. Savani Hil Ishwarbhai was the topper with 594 marks out of 600. The girls had outperformed the boys with a pass percentage of 72.69% while boys was 63.73%. The total pass percentage was 68.24%.

Coming to this year’s Class 12 results, the total pass percentage was recorded at 72.99%. The girls have outperformed again with a pass percentage of 72.01, while that of boys is 71.83 per cent.

