GSEB SSC Result 2019 @ gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar will announce the GSEB SSC Result 2019 on May 21, this year. All the students who appeared for the GSEB Class 10th examination which were conducted by the GSHSEB in the month of March, are advised to stay calm and keep checking the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (gseb.org) for latest updates and announcements by the Board. Students are also requested to keep their registration number which is used as a hall ticket number during the examination, ready in order to avoid any kind of hassle during declaration time.

Gujarat Board GSEB 10th Result 2019 Date and time:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar will release the GSEB SSC Result 2019 on and at:

Date: May 21, 2019

Time: 08:00 AM

Official website: gseb.org

List of official and alternative websites to check as well as download Gujarat Class 10th Result 2019:

Steps to check and download Gujarat 10th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSHSEB i.e. gseb.org.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads GS & HSEB SSC Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ admit card number/ hall ticket number/ registration number.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Don’t forget to download and take a print out of your Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2019 for future reference.

The Gujarat Education Board this year has decided to release the GSEB SSC Result 2019 before May 23 which is marked as the Lok Sabha Elections Result day. Last year, the Gujarat Board Result was announced on May 28 wherein pass percentage went up to 67.50 per cent. Savani Hil Ishwarbhai scored 594 out of 600 while Ladani Krishi Himanshu Kumar bagged the second position with 589 marks and Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai third with 586 marks.

