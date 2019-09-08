GSECL Recruitment 2019: The Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited, a power generation Company has invited the applications for the recruitment of lab tester posts at various power stations on the official website, gsecl.in. Candidates who were interested can apply for the post in the prescribed format, from September 06 to September 26, 2019.

Important Dates

Opening date of application – 06 September 2019

Last date of application – September 26, 2019 till 6 PM

GSECL Vacancy Details

Lab Tester – 35 posts

Salary: Rs 25,000-55,800 revised plus other allowances according to company’s rules

Eligibility Criteria for lab tester posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Full time /Regular B.Sc. (chemistry)with a minimum second

Class from recognised University.

Age Limit:

For unreserved category: 35 years

For SC, ST, SEBC and EWS category: 40 years on September 06, 2019.

For more information, check detailed notification as given below

Selection Procedure for Lab Tester Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of online examination

GSCEL Jobs 2019: Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the GSECL lab tester posts through online mode only through www.gsecl.in.

Application Fee

SEBC, EWS and UR candidates: Rs 500

SC/ST candidates: Rs 250

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited is a Power Generation Company of erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board which have power at different locations with installed capacity 6116MW. It offers challenging and rewarding career to young and dynamic graduates in the discipline of Chemistry.

Maximum age relaxation in upper age limit shall be considered as 45 years.

Above relaxation in view of Yuva Swavlamban scheme has been approved by GUVNL.

The PwD (Person with Disability) candidates with disability of One Arm (OA), One Leg (OL), Both Leg (BL) and Hearing Handicapped (HH) (between 40 per cent to 75 per cent disability) can apply and shall have to submit Certificate of civil surgeon/government Designated authority.

It indicates the existing percentage of disability. Their applications will be considered according to the rules of the Company

