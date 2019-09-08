GSECL Recruitment 2019: The Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited is a Power Generation Company has invited the applications for the recruitment of Lab tester posts at various power stations on the official website. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the post in the mentioned format that is from September 06 to September 26, 2019.
Important Dates
Opening date of application – 06 September 2019
Last date of application – September 26, 2019 till 6 PM
GSECL Vacancy Details
Lab Tester – 35 posts
Salary: Rs 25,000-55,800 revised plus other allowances according to company’s rules
Eligibility Criteria for lab tester posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Full time /Regular B.Sc. (chemistry)with a minimum second
Class from recognised University.
Age Limit:
For unreserved category: 35 years
For SC, ST, SEBC and EWS category: 40 years on September 06, 2019.
For more information, check detailed notification as given below
Selection Procedure for Lab Tester Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of online examination
GSCEL Jobs 2019: Steps to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the GSECL lab tester posts through online mode only through www.gsecl.in.
Application Fee
SEBC, EWS and UR candidates: Rs 500
SC/ST candidates: Rs 250
Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited is a Power Generation Company of erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board which have power at different locations with installed capacity 6116MW. It offers challenging and rewarding career to young and dynamic graduates in the discipline of Chemistry.
Maximum age relaxation in upper age limit shall be considered as 45 years.
Above relaxation in view of Yuva Swavlamban scheme has been approved by GUVNL.
The PwD (Person with Disability) candidates with disability of One Arm (OA), One Leg (OL), Both Leg (BL) and Hearing Handicapped (HH) (between 40 per cent to 75 per cent disability) can apply and shall have to submit Certificate of civil surgeon/government Designated authority.
It indicates the existing percentage of disability. Their applications will be considered according to the rules of the Company