GSET Answer Key 2018: The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has recently released the answer keys for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the same from www.gujaratset.ac.in.

GSET Answer Key 2018: The Gujarat State Eligibility Test Answer Keys has been released on the official website of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their answer keys by downloading it from the website – www.gujaratset.ac.in.

How to check the Gujarat State Eligibility Test Answer Keys 2018?

Log in to the official website of Gujarat State Eligibility Test – gujaratset.ac.in

Search for the link that reads ‘Download provisional answer key for GSET September 2018’ on the homepage

Candidates need to enter the registration number and submit

Candidates will be taken to a different page

A pdf file will open where the answer keys will be displayed

Download the pdf and take a print out for further reference if necessary

ALSO READ: Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Apply for Junior Commissioned Officer posts before November 3, check details

How and where to raise objection against GSET answer key 2018?

The Board has also released a notification regarding the raising of objections against the GSET answer key 2018. candidates who are not satisfied with their answer keys can raise objections or challenge the answer key of GSET September 2018. In this regard, candidates need to register their request through the official website – www.gujaratset.ac.in.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2018: Last date to apply for 61 Stenographer posts is tomorrow

As per reports, if candidates have any other grievances, they can also contact the authority through the address given here: Member Secretary, Gujarat State Eligibility Test, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, B – Block, Chameli Baug, Nr. University Guest House, Prof. C. C. Mehta Road, Vadodara – 390 002.

ALSO READ: HPTET Result 2018: HPBOSE declares exam result for JBT, TGT and LT @ hpbose.org

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More