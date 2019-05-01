GSHSEB Class 12th science result 2019: Candidates need to check the official website for the results as the board has not associated with any of the private websites. The Gujarat Board HSC exams were held in from March 7 to March 23, 2019. Last year, the result was announced on May 10, hence this year too the GSEB science result 2019 to announce on the same week. Students should take their admit card ready for accessing the class 12th science stream results.

GSHSEB Class 12th science result 2019: Gujarat board to announce result on this date

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set the result of Class 12 science stream on May 9. Students can check the result at @gseb.org. As per reports, the results for the class 12th will be announced in the second week of May in the morning session. Candidates need to check the official website for the results as the board has not associated with any of the private websites. The Gujarat Board HSC exams were held in from March 7 to March 23, 2019.

Last year, the result was announced on May 10, hence this year too the GSEB science result 2019 to announce on the same week. Students should take their admit card ready for accessing the class 12th science stream results.

How to check result:

Step 1: Click on the official website @gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the computer

Step 4: Enter Roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the login

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference

Last year, around 98,087 students passed the board examination. There was a dip of around 8.9 per cent — the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017). The GUJCET is an engineering entrance conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) for engineering admissions in the state.

