GSJSEB class 12th result Arts, commerce stream result 2019: The result of the class 12th Arts, Commerce stream result will be declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSJSEB) on May 25, Saturday, 2019 at the official website, gseb.org. Students who had appeared for the examination can know the result through the official website.

GSJSEB class 12th result Arts, commerce stream result 2019 @ gseb.org :The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSJSEB) will declare the results of the class 12th commerce and Arts exams on May 25, Saturday, 2019 at the official website, gseb.org. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website. The Gujarat board HSC exams were held from March 7 to March 23, 2019.

In the meantime, the Gujarat Board released the result for the class 12 science stream exams on May 9, 2019. The examinations took place across 1,548 exam centers across the state. In the previous year, the general result was declared on May 31. Around 6 lakh students are awaiting their Gujarat Board class 12 result.

The pass percentage was slightly decreased as compared to the previous year. At that time, overall 73 per cent students passed the exam, and in general stream 56.82 per cent candidates cleared the exam. Compared to 2017, the overall pass percentage stood at 74 per cent (overall) and 56.88 per cent in general stream.’

To pass the examination, the students need to get minimum grade D in every subject combined. Those who will get an E grade will be eligible for supplementary exams. Students who secured below this will be termed as failed.

GSEB class 12th result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the GSEB’s official website gseb.org

Step 2: Click on GSEB HSC Result 2019 link, on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number and date of birth to Gujarat 12th Result 2019.

Step 4: Submit the required details in the space provided to check your Gujarat 12th Result 2019.

Step 5: You can view your GSEB 12th Result 2019 and scorecard. Download and take a print out.

About GSEB

Board was established on May 1, 1960. GSEB conducts two (including four semester type examinations) main examinations – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for class 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) sem-1,sem-2,sem-3,sem-4,exam for class 12th students in Gujarat. The Board also holds a search for students of class 8th and class 9th in five major subjects, every year.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App