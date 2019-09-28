GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant Exam 2019: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has notified the date for the exam which will be held on October 20, 2019.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has declared the exam dates for the post of Bin Sachivalay Clerk & Office Assistant Exams. Candidates can check the date sheet for the exam on the official website @gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The board has notified candidates regarding the latest development. The GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant posts will be filled after the exam results.

As per the official website, the vacancies of around 3053 in the posts of Bin Sachivalay Clerk and Office Assistant were notified by the board earlier. The exam for the above-mentioned posts will be held on October 20, 2019.

The candidates who have filled their application forms for the posts of Clerk and Office Assistant can now able to sit on the exams. The candidates can get the latest information about the posts on the official website.

The board had collected the application forms for the posts in the month of July 2019. The vacancies of 3053 were notified by the board then. Candidates who want to appear for the exams should have the admit card for the posts so that they can be able to appear in the exams. Without admit card no student will be allowed to appear in the exams.

The admit card will be announced in the coming days. The board will declare the admit card in next week possibly. The candidates can check the website and get the latest information about the exams and the changing of dates if done by the board.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has notified that the candidates who have registered for the posts can be able to appear in the exams. The above data has been mentioned by the board for the exams. The exam centre will be notified after the announcement of admit cards. After the exams, the results will be declared in the next few months. The final selection of candidates will be done after the interview.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App