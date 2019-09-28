GSSSB Recruitment exam date 2019: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has announced the recruitment exam date for Clerk and Office assistant posts. Total 3053 posts to be recruit through this exam. Scroll down for more details.

GSSSB Recruitment exam date 2019: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has confirmed the exam date for the recruitment of Bin Sachivalay Clerk and Office Assistant posts. The organization will be filtering the candidates through this exam for the interview round. The examination will be held on October 20, all the candidates who have applied for the exam on scheduled date and time.

Candidates are advised to focus on studies as the exam gonna be so tough. Talking about the examination method, the OMR with purposeful questions will be the first phase in the selection process. Competitive lecture of the methodology Examination-II and then approximately three times the total space candidates will have to go through the Computer Proficiency Test of Part-I.

When the need arises, some instructions regarding the examination will be provided with SMS on the mobile number. Thus, it was necessary to indicate the mobile number in the relevant column in the application form and maintain the same mobile number until the entire process is completed.

Important issues of educational qualification regularly included in the clerk and “office assistant” class-1 class recruitment rules were included in the application. But at the time of final selection, all the provisions of the educational qualifications indicated in the recruitment rules will be taken into consideration. Candidates must had filled in the application form taking into account all the details of the requisite educational qualification.

GSSSB Recruitment exam date 2019: Practical Test

Preparing a tender notice is the world file contains 30 marks.

Preparing a slide for the presentation based on data provided contains 10 marks.

Preparing an excel spreadsheet and answering an arithmetic problem contains 10 marks.

Error check and spelling correction in a given word document and other functions like comment remove, spelling check and bold -remove contains 10 marks.

