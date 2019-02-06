GTU December Result 2018: The result for Diploma fifth semester has been declared by the Gujarat Technological University or GTU on the official website gtu.ac.in. The examinations were held in December 2018. The interested candidates can check the result through the official website.

GTU December Result 2018: The Gujarat Technological University or GTU has declared the result for Diploma fifth semester which were held in December 2018 on the official website gtu.ac.in. The interested candidates can download the result through the official website. The University has also declared the PDDC semester seven results on the official website. The candidates need to enter their entering their enrollment number and seat number on the provided spaces. The regular and remedial diploma exam results have been declared on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

GTU Result 2018: Revaluation Last Date

Result of PDDC Semester 7- Remedial December 2018 Exam

Online Re-check/Re-Assess Important Dates

Last Date for Student: 11 Feb 2019

Last date for Institute: 12 Feb 2019

Result of DIPL SEM 5 – Regular (DEC 2018) Exam

Online Re-check/Re-Assess

Last Date for Student: 11 Feb 2019

Last date for Institute: 12 Feb 2019

Result of DIPL SEM 5 – Remedial (DEC 2018) Exam

Online Re-check/Re-Assess

Last Date for Student: 11 Feb 2019

Last date for Institute: 12 Feb 2019

About GTU:

Since the inception of Gujarat Technological University from 2007 by the Government of Gujarat, it is a priemere academic and research institution which drives new ways of thinking. GTU is a State University which has 486 affiliated colleges in its fold which are operating across the state of Gujarat. They are being operated through its five zones at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Rajkot and Surat. The University is opened for the fields such as Engineering, Architecture, Management, Pharmacy and Computer Science.

A total of 4,00,000 students have been enrolled in a large number of Diploma, Under Graduate, Post Graduate programs along with the robust Doctoral program.

