GU Admissions 2019: Gauhati University is all set to release the GU PG Merit List 2019 for admissions to various courses through the official website – gauhati.ac.in today, July 29, 2019 according to reports. The Merit List 2019 for PG Admissions to colleges affiliated to Gauhati University will be available for download through the official website only. All those students who are seeking admissions at the varsity are advised to keep an eye on the GU website.

Reportedly, the merit list was supposed to be out yesterday, however, the varsity changed the release date of the PG Merit List for admissions to July 29, 2019. Therefore, to access the merit list, students will have to log onto the official website of the University.

How to check Gauhati University PG Merit List 2019 online?

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of the University – gauhati.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the PG Admissions 2019 Link and click on it

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page i.e. the Merit List

Step 4: Scroll Down to check the PG Admission Merit List 2019

Step 5: Now, students have to select the course they seek admission to

Step 6: Download the GU PG Merit List 2019

Step 7: Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the GU PG Merit List 2019

For more information regarding the GU Admissions 2019, students are advised to visit the official website and go through the notifications released by the varsity.

