"My parents want to see me as a doctor and I will work hard to fulfil their dreams," says auto driver's daughter Aafreen Shaikh who bagged 98.31 per cent in GSEB SSC exams. Aafreen's father, Shaik Mohammad Hamza revealed that he has always encouraged her to study and wanted her to be a doctor so that she could serve the nation.

GSEB SSC exam was topped by Savani Hil Ishwarbhai who scored 99 per cent (594 out of 600). The second position is bagged by Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar who has scored 589 marks and the third topper is Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai who has scored 586 marks. The Gujarat SSC exams were held from March 12 to 23, 2018.

The Matriculation results for the academic year 2017-18 were announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on May 28 on its official website at gseb.org. Students who had appeared for the examination this year can download their GSHSEB Class 10 results 2018 from the official website. According to reports more than 11 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which 6,85,462 were male candidates while 4,18,392 female candidates wrote in the SSC exam 2018. The results are also available on the third party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. This year, the Gujarat Board SSC Examination or Gujarat Board Class 10 Examination 2018 examinations were conducted during the month of March. Students can check their results on the website where it has been uploaded with the help of the steps given below.

