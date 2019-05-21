Gujarat Board class 10th Result 2019 @ gseb.org.in: in: The class 10th results or SS results have been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today, Tuesday, May 21 at 7 am. Those who had appeared for the examination can check the results at the official website- gseb.org.in. The candidates can also check the results on other website like indiaresults.com.

As per the notification from the board, the authorised representatives of schools will receive the original marksheets between 11 am and 4 pm from the designated respective centres. The class 10th examination was held between 7 to March 19. Nearly, 11 lakh students appeared for the examination. The examination was held at over 1,500 centres.

GSEB SSC 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, gseb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notifications for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill roll number in the field provided. Click on Submit

Step 4: Download your results. Take a print out for future use.

In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage in the class 12 exam dropped by a percent to 72.99. The girls have outperformed again with a pass percentage of 72.01, while that of boys is 71.83 per cent.

In the previous year, girls outshone boys with 72.69 pass percent. The overall pass percentage of boys was 63.73 percentage in the secondary examinations.

Last year, the best performing district was Surat with the pass percentage of 80.06 per cent, Junagadh is 78.33 per cent, Rajkot is 75.92 per cent, Morbi is 73.59 per cent and Dangs is 72.50 per cent.

