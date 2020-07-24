Gujrat Board has announced the date for GUJCET 2020 exam, exam is scheduled to be held on August 24, 2020 now. Previously it was scheduled to be held on August 22, 2020.

The Gujrat Board has announced the date for GUJCET 2020 exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 24, 2020. Previously, the board had announced that the exam would be conducted on August 22, 2020. The board will release the admit cards on the official website gseb.org on July 31. The GUJCET admit card will also be available on gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET exam was initially scheduled to be held in the month of March. The board released 31st March as the date to hold the exam. Also, admit cards were also uploaded for March exam but due to the coronavirus, the board had to postpone the exam. The entire country was under a precautionary lockdown and many other exams were also postponed or cancelled.

GUJCET is an exam held in the state of Gujrat, based on which candidates get admission into Pharmacy and Engineering colleges. The GUJCET exam is held for 3 groups. The groups are called, group A, group B, and, group AB. Students practice for this exam are available on the internet. The board released practice papers in the form of pdf.

The question paper is based on the NCERT curriculum of Higher Secondary class. The question paper comprises of 40 questions. Students start preparing for this exam in advance as it paves their way to their desired engineering and pharmacy colleges. The question paper contains questions from four subjects. The four subjects include Mathematics, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry.

Along with the GUJCET, the board also released the practice papers or question bank for JEE Main and NEET UG. Students can download the practice papers/question banks in the form of pdf from the website of the board. Also, lesson-wise questions were also uploaded on the website of the Board.

