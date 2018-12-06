Gujarat Board SSc, HSC examination date announced: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have announced the schedule for class X and XII examination, which are going to be held from March 7 and will end on March 23, 2019. Students should go through sample test papers in order to manage time and garner some confidence before the big board examination.

Gujarat Board SSC, HSC 2019 examination date announced: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have announced the schedule of class X and XII examination, which are going to be held from March 7 and will end on March 23, 2019. As per reports, as many as 17.50 lakh students are going to appear in the board examinations. The board authorises said that the forming process for the examination is currently going on. Other reports said the examination for the main subjects are going to be held on alternate days.

As per the schedule, the SSC examination will commence on March 7 and will end on March 19, while for HSC science will end on March 16. The first exam of HSC science will be conducted on March 7. Nearly 1.50 lakh students have been enrolled for the HSC science stream. Media reports said that there are expectations about more students opting for the science stream this year as compared to the 2017 year, during which 1.35 lakh students appeared for the examination.

All the students are adviced to prepare well for the board examination as it will be the deciding factor for their future. They are also adviced to not waste time in mugging up but to understand and write it will fetch more marks to them.

In case of confusion, students should first revise their syllabus then move on to another syllabus. Mingling the finished and unfinished syllabus might cause confusion.

Students should go through sample test papers in order to manage time and garner some confidence before the big board examination. Good luck to all the young, bright students!

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More