Following the footsteps of the Uttar Pradesh government of tightening the noose around the education mafia that encourages the unfair means of undertaking the exams, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released a list of penalties which will be slapped to any student who will be caught cheating in the SSC and HSC board exams. In the list released, the GSHSEB has announced 33 punishments for the cheating students and also for the invigilators, if they are caught helping students in exams.

In the revised list of punishments for the students, the education board has increased the ban on the students for two years to three years if they are caught using mobile phones in the exam hall while writing the exams. The list has also made some strict rules for the ‘smart’ students if caught cheating during multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Earlier, where there were no punishments if caught cheating in MCQ. However, this time the student would straight away be failed in the exam, without any second chance.

As per reports, Chairman of the GSHSEB stated that the number of guideline come into action to prevent the students from cheating during exams which are scheduled to take place from March 12. Taking the cognizance of the reports where students tear up the answer sheets of other students, the new rules stated that the whole result of a student will be cancelled if he is found tearing the sheets of other students. If any student runs away with a supplementary, the student will be barred for two years and will also be failed in the current exam. Also, if students are found communicating through signs or verbally, the results of the students will be cancelled. The following notices have to be put up by the school authorities on their notice board in order to make all the students aware about the list of punishments.