Gujarat Class 12th Results 2019: Here’s how to check result via websites, app, SMS

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to declare the 12th results of science stream tomorrow. Candidates can check their results on the official website @gseb.org. The results, which will be uploaded on the official website at 8 am, will be available on other websites as well. As per reports, the results for the class 12th science stream will be announced at 8 am. The board will also announce the result of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019.

Around 1.34 lakh candidates had appeared for GUJCET 2019 entrance test for engineering, medical and pharmacy degree colleges based in Gujarat.

GUJCET 2019 entrance exam was conducted on 26 April 2019 in around 34 examination centres. Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to access GUJCET 2019 Result.

How to check result:

st Step – Visit the official website @gseb.org

2nd Step – On the homepage click the ‘result’ link

3rd Step – Click on ‘HSC Science result 2019’

4th Step – Enter all required details to log-in

5th Step – Click submit button.

6th Step – Download and also take a print out o result for future reference.

Last year, 72.99% of students had cleared the Gujarat board examinations. Meanwhile, the Commerce, as well as Arts stream results for class 12, will be declared next week.

The mark sheet will be distributed at the designated centres from 10 am to 4 pm on May 9, 2019. Candidates must also note that the result mark sheets will also be sent to them via post.

