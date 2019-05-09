Gujarat Board has declared the GSEB HSE Science stream result 2019 on the official website at gseb.org. Students need to access the website of GBSE to check their scores. Results of Class 12th are also available on the website such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in.

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB HSE Science stream result 2019 on Thursday, May 9. Students, who were desperately waiting for the Class 12th results, can now check the same on the official website of Gujarat Board at gseb.org. The results have also been made available on third-party government websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in. Gujarat Board had conducted the examination for the science stream in March 2019. A total of 1.4 lakh students had appeared in the examination. Last year, the result for the Science stream was announced on May 10.

In 2018, as many as 1.35 lakh students had taken part in the examination out of which 76 thousand students had participated in Biology group while as 55 thousand students appeared for Maths group. Science stream had registered a pass percentage of 72.99 percent.

Steps to check GSEB HSC Results 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of Gujrat Board at gseb.org.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the option reading GSEB HSC Results 2019

Step 3. You need to click on the Class 12 Results Science

Step 4. Enter required credentials including roll number and date of birth

Step 5. GSEB HSC Results 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence

Meanwhile, the results of various central and state board including CBSE were announced from the last few weeks across the country. This year, the results were declared early as compared to the last year.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App