GUJCET Merit List 2019: The Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), has announced the Gujarat Commission Entrance Test, GUJCET Merit List 2019 today, June 19, 2019. The merit list has been released on the official website of ACPC at jacpcldce.ac.in. Candidates can visit the official website and check the merit list. The ACPC had released the provisional merit list on June 11, 2019.

The GUJCET 2019 was held on April 26, 2019, and conducted in 34 exam centers across the state of Gujarat. The paper was carrying 120 MCQ type questions from Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics/Biology. The GUJCET 2019 was held in English, Hindi and Gujarati languages.

Steps to download GUJCET Merit List 2019:

Visit the official site of ACPC at jacpcldce.ac.in. On the homepage, click on B.E/B.Tech link. A new window will open. Candidates can click on institute and course wise link. A portable document format or PDF File will open. Download the UJCET Merit List 2019and take a print out for future reference.

All the candidates who have been named in the merit list are now eligible for counseling. The result for the GUJCET 2019 counseling will be announced on June 26, 2019. The qualified candidates will be able to get admission to engineering and diploma courses in colleges across the state. Candidates have been advised to keep an eye on the official website and stay updated.

