ACPDC diploma engineering result has been released on the official website of ACPDC, acpdc.in. ACPDC also declared provisional merit list today.

ACPDC Diploma result of 2019 has declared today.ACPDC Merit list has also been released today. The admission committee conducted the exam for the professional diploma courses for all polytechnic colleges based in the state of Gujarat. Students who appeared in the entrance exams of the diploma course can now check their result on the official website, acpdc.in.

ACPDC has announced today the provisional merit list for the 1st year Diploma Engineering students. Candidates who participated in the exam can only check their result in online mode. The committee is currently facilitating candidates to get admission to all seats in Diploma Engineering college, such as government seats, management quota seats in grand-in-aided colleges or institutes, government colleges and unaided colleges or institutions.

Steps to check Gujarat Diploma Engineering Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ACPDC, acpdc.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates have to find the section ‘Result-First Year Diploma(SSC)’

Step 3: After that, students have to click on the link which says ‘Provisional Merit(Search)’

Step 4: Enter required details like User ID/Roll number

Step 5: Enter the security number displayed on the screen

Step 6: Click on ‘Go Get It’

Step 7: Merit list will be displayed in the screen of the candidates

Step 8: Students can download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Selected candidates are advised to prepare for the admission process after checking their merit list. They can find more details about the admission process on the official website.

