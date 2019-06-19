Gujarat girl Stuti Khandwala has successfully got 90% scholarship at the MIT. The girl has cracked all the competitive exams this year including Joint Entrance Examination- Mains, the National Eligibility Entrance Test, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, MBBS Entrance Exam, and the All India Institute for Medical Sciences MBBS Entrance Exam.

If you have heard the world possible then be sure that you have learnt about this girl, Stuti Khandwala, a Gujarati girl, who has cracked a number of competitive entrance examinations in the country. The girl has made it through the merit lists of the entrance exams including Joint Entrance Examination- Mains, the National Eligibility Entrance Test, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, MBBS Entrance Exam, and the All India Institute for Medical Sciences MBBS Entrance Exam this year. Not only this, but the girl has also secured to get admission in the US’ Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT is offering 90% scholarship to the Stuti Khandwala. Founded in 1861, MIT is a private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Institute is a land-grant, sea-grant, and space-grant university.

Stuti Khandwala has passed all these toughest exams with flying colours. In the AIIMS test, she achieved an All-India Rank (AIR) of 71 in NEET 2019, while clearing JIPMER MBBS 2019 with AIR 27 and JEE – Main 2019 with a rank of 1086.

As per reports, the 18-year-old girl studied at the Allen Career Institute’s classroom programme in Rajasthan’s Kota. Stuti has said that she was in a dilemma for weeks and has consulted her teachers, parents and well-wishers before finally deciding to choose the career in MIT. She is now travelling to the US for her education at MIT.

Stuti had cleared her class 12th board exams by scoring 98.8% in Science stream from Rajasthan. She had also completed her class 10th exam with the highest percentage. Social media have lauded Stuti for her performance.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App