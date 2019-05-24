Gujarat GSEB 12th Commerce, Arts result 2019: The Gujarat Board is all set to declare the results of Commerce and Arts streams through its official website tomorrow. Candidates can check the steps to download the results at gseb.org given in this article below.

Gujarat GSEB 12th Commerce, Arts result 2019: The Gujarat Board Secondary Education (GSEB) is all set to declare the GSEB Class 12th Commerce results 2019 and GSEB Class 12th Arts results 2019 on its official website – gseb.org tomorrow, May 25, 2019. The students who have appeared in the 12th Board examination in either Commerce or Arts stream may check the steps to download their respective results given below. The results will also be available on third-party websites like – results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

According to reports, the Class 12th Commerce examination 2019 was conducted by the Board from March 7 to March 23, 2019, in which nearly 6 lakh students took the examination. The Gujarat Board class 12 examination was conducted at 1,548 exam centres across the state of Gujarat this year.

How to check the GSEB 12th Commerce, Arts Results 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Gujarat Board – gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Gujarat GSEB 12th Commerce result 2019” or “Gujarat GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019”

On clicking on the relevant link, the students will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your roll number and submit

The results will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out of the page for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the GSEB Results 2019: http://gseb.org/

