Gujarat GSEB class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @gseb.org: The class 12th Arts, Commerce examinations result has been announced on the official website gseb.org by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The students who haven't checked the result can visit the official website.

A total of 6 lakh students who appeared in the examination can know their results through the official website- gseb.org. Apart from this, there are other official websites also where result will be available that are results.gov.in indiaresults.com, examresults.net

In the previous year, the HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce exam results were announced on May 30. The overall pass percentage stood at 56.82 per cent. This is 1 per cent higher than the pass percentage for 2016 at 55.82 per cent.

GSEB 12th HSC Arts, Commerce 2019 results: check your result

Step 1: Go to the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter the registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future use.

Meanwhile, the result of the class 12th science stream has been announced. Overall the pass percentage in the class 12 Science exam stood at 72.99. The girls outshone boys again with a pass percentage of 72.01. While the boys pass percentage stood at 71.83 per cent.

Besides, this time, a total number of 11,03,854 students appeared for the Class 10 SSC exams. Out of which 6,973 were found to be involved in illegal practices.

The GSEB is responsible for conducting the exams of Class 10 and 12 exams in ever state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are conducted – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for class 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for class 11 and 12th students in Gujarat. Not just that the board is also responsible for the state entrance examinations GUJCET.

