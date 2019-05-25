The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has finally declared the results for Class 12 Arts, Commerce examinations on the official website gseb.org.The students who appeared for the examination are advised to quickly check their scorecards on the official websites. Here's the overall pass percentage and subject-wise pass percentage.

If you are not able to access the official website, need not panic as there are a few other websites on which the results are available for example results.gov.in indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Over 6 lakh students sat for the HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce exam. Last year, the results were announced on May 30. In 2018, the pass percentage was counted to be 56.82 per cent while in the year 2016, the pass percentage touched only 55.82 per cent.

This year, 2019, the total and overall pass percentage of GSEB 12th result has touched 73.27%. As per the acquired data, a total of 3,55,562 candidates appeared for the examination out of which only 2, 60, 503 passed it.

Here’s the pass percentage subject wise!

GSEB 12th HSC Result 2019 showed a rise in pass percentage subject wise also. In Sindhi subject, the pass percentage touhced 90.48%. In English, the pass percentage was noted 83.96%. While in the Marathi subject, the pass percentage touhced 79.65% and in Urdu, the overall pass percentage reached 78.05%. Gujarati subject reached 72.43% and Hindi touched the pass percentage of only 69.90.

GSEB 12th HSC Arts, Commerce 2019 results: check your result

Step 1: Go to the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter the registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future use.

The students should note that the marksheets will be available from 12pm to 5pm. For Ahmedabad city and Ahmedabad Rural, marksheets will be available at schools between 1pm and 6 pm.

