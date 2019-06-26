Gujarat High Court has declared the Civil Judge prelims result 2019 at the official website @gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results on the official website. The date for the final exam will be announced soon.

Gujarat High Court has released the results of the preliminary examination which were conducted for the recruitment of civil judge vacancies. The candidates can check their results on the official website @gujarathighcourt.nic.in by entering their credentials. The Candidates have been advised to check the official website for the results. The Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test ) which was conducted on May 5, 2019 for which the Main exam will be held on July 7, 2019.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website @gujarathighcourt.nic.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter roll no.

4. Download the results

5. Take the printout for the future reference

As per officials, the viva-voice test for the same posts will be held in the month of October or November. Meanwhile, the exact date for the examination has not been finalised. The candidates have been advised to check the official website for the latest information.

The Gujarat High Court is hiring for the 124 posts of Civil judge vacancies. The last exam that’s viva-voice will be held in the coming months after which the selection list of the candidates will be announced. The Court has directed candidates that their e-call letters for Main Written Examination will be issued from July 1, 2019.

However, the official website has notified candidates that till the completion of the entire recruitment process, no application even under the RTI act with regard to the Preliminary examination shall be entertained for the recruitment. The Court will notify the shortlisted candidates for the final exams of the recruitment process. The Gujarat High Court will also declare the results in the coming months.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App