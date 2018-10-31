Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for 1149 Grade IV vacancies by the Gujarat High Court through a notification released at gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Interested candidates can start submitting online applications from November 1, 2018.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018: The Gujarat High Court has released an employment notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Grade IV vacancies through its official website – www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the official website and go through the detailed notification before applying online. Moreover, the online application process will be opened on the official website of the Gujarat High Court from the first week of November. Reports say that the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for November 30, 2018 till 11:59PM which is also the last date for application fee payment online or SBI e-pay.

As per reports, there are more than 1000 vacancies and to be precisely exact, the number of Grade IV vacant posts is 1149. The candidates who are willing to apply for the post will have to appear for a written examination to be conducted by the recruitment authority for which the recruitment examination has been scheduled for February 17, 2019. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test only.

How to apply online for Gujarat High Court Grade IV Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of Gujarat High Court – www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Search for the official recruitment notification on the homepage and click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the same and go through all the details in it carefully

Now, follow the instructions to apply online

Click on the Apply Online option

Fill in all the necessary details and make fee payment

Submit the form and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of the Gujarat High Court and apply online directly, click on this link: http://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/

