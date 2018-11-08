Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018: The Gujarat High Court has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Grade IV posts through its official website. Candidates are advised to check the notification and apply before November 30, 2018.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018: The Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to the Grade IV posts through its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post are advised to check the notification on the official website – gujarathighcourt.nic.in. According to reports, the last date for submission of the application form online for the Gujarat High Court recruitment 2018 has been scheduled for November 30, 2018. Reports say that there are 1149 posts of Grade IV posts which have been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court Recruitment will be conducted by the authority through a written examination and only the best candidates will be shortlisted for the posts on the basis of their performance in the recruitment examination. While applying for the posts online, general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 300 and reserved category candidates such as SC/ST/OBC will have to pay half of the amount as application fee i.e. Rs. 150. The written examination for the Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 will be conducted on February 17, 2019.

Eligibility criteria for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018:

All the applicants who want to apply to the Grade IV posts must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 (SSCE) from a recognised Board.

Age limit for Gujarat High Court recruitment 2018:

Candidates applying for the vacancies should be more than 18 years and less than 33 years as on the last date for submission of the application form.

How to check the notification and apply?

Visit the official website

Search for the recruitment notification on the homepage and click on the link

On clicking, a pdf will appear on the screen

Go through all the details on the notification and start applying as per the instructions on it

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More