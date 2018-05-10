The GSEB Class 12 Results 2018 for the science stream is all set to be released by the Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board today on its official website. Students can download their results with the help of the steps given here. Another way to avail the Gujarat Board Class 12 Results 2018 is via google application on mobile phone.

GSEB Class 12 Results 2018: The Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar is going to be announced the GSHSEB Class 12 results for science stream today, May 10 on their official website. As per reports, the results would be released at 9:00AM and students are advised to keep their admit cards handy so that they can check their results as soon as it is made available on the official website of the board at www.gseb.org. The results will also be available on other popular results websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Moreover, the students who had appeared for the GSHSEB Class 12 examination 2018 can check their results at www.gseb.org. Around 5.14 lakh candidates have registered for Class 12 examiantion last year out of which 1,41,503 registered for the Science stream, as per reports. This year, the GSHSEB Class 12 Exams 2018 for science stream was conducted from March 12 which ended on March 22, 2018 while the general exams started from March 12 to March 28, 2018. The results for HSC last year was declared on May 17.

Students can check their results with the help of the steps given below:

Go to the official website of the GSHSEB, www.gseb.org Search for the link that read, “GSHSEB Class 12 science exams Result 2018” on the home page Students will be directed to a new window Now enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on the submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out if necessary

The GSHSEB Class 12 Science Results 2018 can also be checked through a google store application. To avail results on the application, students need to visit the google play store and download the result application for students to register themselves to avail their results. On the google app, enter your registration number or roll number to pre-register. The result alert option will appear on the screen and your results will be available soon.

