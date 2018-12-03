Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The examination conducted by the Lokrakshak Recruitment Board for the recruitment of POlice Constable yesterday has been cancelled after paper got leaked. The authority will announce the new date soon on its official website.

Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The Lokrakshak Recruitment Board was all set to conduct the Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment examination yesterday i.e. on December 2, 2018, for recruitment of Constables in the state police, however, as per reports, due to the leak of an examination paper the examination was cancelled by the Board just a few hours before the schedule of the same. According to reports, a fresh examination will be conducted for the recruitment of candidates to the above-mentioned post.

Moreover, the news of paper being leaked has been confirmed by an official close to the Board. The official said that as many as 8.75 lakh candidates were supposed to write in the examination on Sunday at 3 pm in 2,440 centres across the state of Gujarat, but the examination had to be cancelled due to the leak of the examination paper. Vikas Sahay, chairman of the Lokrakshak Recruitment Board said that someone sent him a list of answers to the question paper of the examination to be held on that particular day just before a few hours from the commencement of the examination.

The chairman of the conducting body of the Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment exam said that the police have also been called to intervene in this matter. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to check the official website frequently as the Board will be releasing the new examination date through its official website. Candidates who were supposed to appear for the examination can check the new exam dates by logging into the official website of the Board when it is released.

