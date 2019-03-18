GPSC Recruitment 2019: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has started accepting the applications for the post of Assistant Professor, Research Officer, Assistant Engineer, Class-2, General Statistical Service, State Tax Inspector, Specialist Service, Agriculture Officer and Gujarat Engineering Service, Police Inspector. According to the eligibility criteria candidates can apply through the official website www.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in of the Gujarat Public Service Commission. The eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies from March 18 to April 18 2019.
Procedures for applying the GPSC recruitment 2019:
STEP 1: Visit the official website www.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
STEP 2: Click on how to apply option blinking on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the given instruction
Important date for applying the GPSC recruitment 2019:
Step 1. The online application begins from March 18 2019
Step 2. Last date for the submission of GPSC recruitment form is April 18 2019
Details regarding the vacancies of GPSC Recruitment 2019:
For the post of class- 2 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Roads and Building Department: 285 Posts
For the post of class- 2 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 21 Posts
For the post of class- 2 General Statistical Service, Research Officer : 23 Posts
For the post of Assistant Professor:
Subject : History -27, Microbiology -07
Subject : Botany – 13, Indology -02
Subject : Accountancy – 03, Gujarati -34
Subject : Mathematics – 10, Sociology – 24
Subject : English- 38,Physics – 22
Subject : Economics – 18, Commerce – 26
Subject : Chemistry – 31 ,Political Science – 04
Subject : Zoology – 01, Law – 05
Subject: Philosophy – 05, Psychology – 03
Subject: Geology – 02
For the post of class 3 Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle ,
For the post of class- 1 Specialist Service
For the post of class 2 Agriculture Officer farmers welfare and co-operation department
For the class 2 unarmed police inspector
For the post of class 1 and 2 Engineering Service
Details regarding the salary of the different posts:
For the post of Assistant Engineer –: Rs 9300- 34,800 (Grade pay- Rs4600) As per ROP-2016, Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400 (Pay Matrix Level-8)
For the post of Research Officer – Rs. 44900 – 142400
For the post of Assistant Engineer – Rs. 44,900 – 1,42,400
For the post of State Tax Inspector – Rs. 38090 (Fix Pay) for 5 year Rs. 39,600 – 1,26,600 Pay Matrix level No. 7 – Rs. 39,600 – 1,26,600 (According to 7th Pay Commission)
For the post of Assistant Professor – Rs. 15600- 39100 Grade Pay- Rs. 6000
For the post of class 3 Assistant Inspector Specialist Service – Rs. 15600-39100 (Grade pay – Rs. 6600)
For the post of Agriculture Officer – Rs. 39,900- 1,26,600 (Pay Matrix Level-7)
For the post of Gujarat Engineering Service:
For the post of Class-I : Pay Matrix Level No: 11 Rs. 67,700-2,08,700 (According to 7th Pay Commission)
For the post of Class-II : Pay Matrix Level No: 09 Rs. 53,100-1,67,800 (According to 7th Pay Commission)
Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Assistant Engineer, Police Inspector & Other Posts
Details regarding the Educational Qualification of the candidates:
For the post class Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 – BE/B.Tech (Mechanical) obtained from any authorized
Universities
Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Roads and Building Department/ Gujarat Engineering Service – BE/B.Tech (Civil)
authorized Universities
Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class-2 – Postgraduate degree with second class with Statistics or Applied Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometric. Degree with second class 55% marks with Statistics or Applied Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometric
State Tax Inspector/ Police Inspector – Graduate
Assistant Professor – Postgraduate degree with at least 55 % of the marks or at least its equivalent grade of B in the seven point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E and F at the master degree level in the relevant subject of any of the University
Assistant Inspector – Possess a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (3 yrs. course) or Diploma in Automobile Engineering (3 yrs. course) or Degree in Mechanical engineering or Automobile Engineering of a recognized University or deemed university
Specialist Service – A degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery of any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India. Post-Graduate Diploma in respective subject.
Agriculture Officer – A Bachelor’s degree in Science (Agriculture) obtained from any of the Agricultural universities incorporated or established by or under the Central Agriculture universities Act or a State Agriculture universities Act in India. Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both. Possess the basic knowledge of Computer Application
Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 – 35 years
Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class-2 – 37 years
Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Roads and Building Department – 20 years to 35 years
State Tax Inspector – 20 years to 35 years
Assistant Professor – 40 years
Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3 – 19 years to 35 years
Specialist Service, Class 1 – 40 years
Agriculture Officer, Class-2, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department – 35 years
Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 – 45 years
Gujarat Engineering Service – 20 years to 35 years
Selection procedure for Assistant Engineer, Police Inspector & Other Posts
Note: selection will be done on the basis of written test and interview
