GPSC Recruitment 2019: GPSC has opened vacancies for 1162 post. Candidates will be selected according to the written test and interview conducted. Register yourselves through the official website @www.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2019: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has started accepting the applications for the post of Assistant Professor, Research Officer, Assistant Engineer, Class-2, General Statistical Service, State Tax Inspector, Specialist Service, Agriculture Officer and Gujarat Engineering Service, Police Inspector. According to the eligibility criteria candidates can apply through the official website www.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in of the Gujarat Public Service Commission. The eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies from March 18 to April 18 2019.

Procedures for applying the GPSC recruitment 2019:

STEP 1: Visit the official website www.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on how to apply option blinking on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the given instruction

Important date for applying the GPSC recruitment 2019:

Step 1. The online application begins from March 18 2019

Step 2. Last date for the submission of GPSC recruitment form is April 18 2019

Details regarding the vacancies of GPSC Recruitment 2019:

For the post of class- 2 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Roads and Building Department: 285 Posts

For the post of class- 2 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 21 Posts

For the post of class- 2 General Statistical Service, Research Officer : 23 Posts

For the post of Assistant Professor:

Subject : History -27, Microbiology -07

Subject : Botany – 13, Indology -02

Subject : Accountancy – 03, Gujarati -34

Subject : Mathematics – 10, Sociology – 24

Subject : English- 38,Physics – 22

Subject : Economics – 18, Commerce – 26

Subject : Chemistry – 31 ,Political Science – 04

Subject : Zoology – 01, Law – 05

Subject: Philosophy – 05, Psychology – 03

Subject: Geology – 02

For the post of class 3 Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle ,

For the post of class- 1 Specialist Service

For the post of class 2 Agriculture Officer farmers welfare and co-operation department

For the class 2 unarmed police inspector

For the post of class 1 and 2 Engineering Service

Details regarding the salary of the different posts:

For the post of Assistant Engineer –: Rs 9300- 34,800 (Grade pay- Rs4600) As per ROP-2016, Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400 (Pay Matrix Level-8)

For the post of Research Officer – Rs. 44900 – 142400

For the post of Assistant Engineer – Rs. 44,900 – 1,42,400

For the post of State Tax Inspector – Rs. 38090 (Fix Pay) for 5 year Rs. 39,600 – 1,26,600 Pay Matrix level No. 7 – Rs. 39,600 – 1,26,600 (According to 7th Pay Commission)

For the post of Assistant Professor – Rs. 15600- 39100 Grade Pay- Rs. 6000

For the post of class 3 Assistant Inspector Specialist Service – Rs. 15600-39100 (Grade pay – Rs. 6600)

For the post of Agriculture Officer – Rs. 39,900- 1,26,600 (Pay Matrix Level-7)

For the post of Gujarat Engineering Service:

For the post of Class-I : Pay Matrix Level No: 11 Rs. 67,700-2,08,700 (According to 7th Pay Commission)

For the post of Class-II : Pay Matrix Level No: 09 Rs. 53,100-1,67,800 (According to 7th Pay Commission)

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Assistant Engineer, Police Inspector & Other Posts

Details regarding the Educational Qualification of the candidates:

For the post class Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 – BE/B.Tech (Mechanical) obtained from any authorized

Universities

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Roads and Building Department/ Gujarat Engineering Service – BE/B.Tech (Civil)

authorized Universities

Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class-2 – Postgraduate degree with second class with Statistics or Applied Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometric. Degree with second class 55% marks with Statistics or Applied Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometric

State Tax Inspector/ Police Inspector – Graduate

Assistant Professor – Postgraduate degree with at least 55 % of the marks or at least its equivalent grade of B in the seven point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E and F at the master degree level in the relevant subject of any of the University

Assistant Inspector – Possess a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (3 yrs. course) or Diploma in Automobile Engineering (3 yrs. course) or Degree in Mechanical engineering or Automobile Engineering of a recognized University or deemed university

Specialist Service – A degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery of any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India. Post-Graduate Diploma in respective subject.

Agriculture Officer – A Bachelor’s degree in Science (Agriculture) obtained from any of the Agricultural universities incorporated or established by or under the Central Agriculture universities Act or a State Agriculture universities Act in India. Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both. Possess the basic knowledge of Computer Application

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 – 35 years

Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class-2 – 37 years

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Roads and Building Department – 20 years to 35 years

State Tax Inspector – 20 years to 35 years

Assistant Professor – 40 years

Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3 – 19 years to 35 years

Specialist Service, Class 1 – 40 years

Agriculture Officer, Class-2, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department – 35 years

Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 – 45 years

Gujarat Engineering Service – 20 years to 35 years

Selection procedure for Assistant Engineer, Police Inspector & Other Posts

Note: selection will be done on the basis of written test and interview

