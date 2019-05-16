Gujarat TAT 2019 result out: The results of the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) 2019 has been announced by the State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat. All the candidates who have appeared ion the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the state examination board of Gujarat, tatresult.sebgujarat.com.

Gujarat TAT 2019 result out: State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat has announced the results of the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) 2019. All the candidates who have appeared ion the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the state examination board of Gujarat, tatresult.sebgujarat.com. State examination Board has organised the Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) 2019 exams on January 27, 2019, at different centres across the state of Gujarat.

Steps to check the Gujarat TAT 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Board of Examination.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Gujarat TAT 2019 result present on the homepage.

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided TAT 2019 roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: your result for Gujarat TAT 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download your Gujarat TAT 2019 result.

Step 8: Take a print out of your Gujarat TAT 2019 result and keep a copy of it with you.

Candidates should keep it in mind that they are supposed to enter there date of birth in this format – MM/DD/YYYY. All the candidates are advised to keep the copy of the result till they in order to use it for future reference. Meanwhile, the result for the Gujarat SSC 10th board examination is going to be declared on May 28, 2019, and the results for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exam for the general stream will be declared on May 31, 2019. The results for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exam for the science stream got declared on May 9, 2019.

