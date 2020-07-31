The system of Gujrat Technological University was hacked on Thursday, personal details of 8th semester BE students were leaked on a website. The link with student's leaked data went viral over the internet. However, the details of the students were later removed from the link.

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) recently got it’s system hacked. The hackers leaked the personal data of nearly 1200 students of a bachelor’s course. The university has reported the issue to the Ahemdabad Cyber Crime Cell. Currently, the officials are investigating this case.

On Thursday, the system of Gujrat Technological University was hacked. Data including PAN cards, Aadhar cards and photographs of over 1200 students of Bachelor’s of Engineering (BE) was leaked on a website. JM Yadav, ACP, Cyber police informed that they have started an investigation into the case but as of now, no FIR has been lodged. He told that the police department has received a formal complaint from the authorities and as per the probe, the decision to file a case will be taken.

Naveen Sheth, the vice Chancellor of GTU stated that a total of 28,000 students had registered for the online test but 1200 applied after the registration process was over. Naveen added that they considered student’s requests and conducted a trial run for them on July 28, late evening. On checking the university authorities found that the leaked data belonged to these students.

The leaked data went viral over the internet. It has now been removed from the link where it was leaked. According to the university authorities, the hackers took the link down when they announced that they will file a complaint with police. No exam related data like question papers were leaked by the hacker.

Sheth said that it has been confirmed that the system was surely hacked. He is certain that the hackers will soon be identified as well.

