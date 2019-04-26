GUJCET 2019 revised date: The entrance test will now be held on April 26 i.e. today. The GUJCET initially was scheduled for March 30, which was then changed to April 4 and reportedly this is the third time that the date has been changed

GUJCET 2019 revised date: The date for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 has been changed to April 26, 2019, i.e today (Friday) as has been notified by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boards. Earlier the entrance test was scheduled to conduct on April 23, which coincided with the date of General Election 2019. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had earlier said that entrance date was clashing with the election date and the board could not think of a fresh date, reported The Indian Express.

Earlier the entrance date was also clashing with CBSE exams which also resulted in a date change. The GUJCET initially was scheduled for March 30, which was then changed to April.4. This reportedly is the third time the exam has been rescheduled. Previously, it was scheduled for March 28, then April 23 and now April 26.

The board initially attempted to conduct the exam in March which was then scheduled for April, technically the ideal month for the entrance test. The exam which is a three-hour exam is conducted every year for admission to state-level engineering colleges.

More than one lakh students will take the GUJCET today i.e. April 26, 2019, Friday. The exam will be conducted between 10 am – 4 pm with three papers i.e. physics, chemistry from 10 am to noon, biology from 1 pm to 2 pm and maths from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Each paper will be of 40 marks with negative marking of 0.25 marks deducted from each incorrect answer. Though, there won’t be any negative marking for an unattempted question. TGUJCET is mandatory for admissions to engineering and pharmacy colleges across Gujarat. The exam is being conducted across 34 centres in the state, with strict CCTV surveillance in each. A total of 20 students have been allotted for one class

