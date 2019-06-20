GUJCET 2019 final merit list: The final merit list of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2019) will be released by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) on the official website of ACPC jacpcldce.ac.in. The final eligible candidates will participate in the counselling round. Previous to this, the provisional merit list was released on June 11.

GUJCET 2019 final merit list: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has released the final merit list of Gujarat Common Entrance Test, (GUJCET 2019). The GUJCET 2019 contains the roll numbers. The final eligible candidates participating in the admission counselling round can download it from the ACPC’s official website jacpcldce.ac.in. The result of GUJCET counselling 2019 will take place for the qualifiers for the admission to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes located in the state will be released on June 26.

Steps to download GUJCET 2019 Merit List

Step 1: Visit the official website jacpcldce.ac.in

Step 2: Search for a tab reading download GUJCET 2019 Merit List

Step 3: Click on it and on the new window you have select your course type and enter roll number

Step 4: Submit the detail by clicking on ‘Go Get It’

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: The GUJCET 2019 Merit List will appear on the screen and can be downloaded.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2019 (GUJCET) was held on April 26 and question paper was set in three languages: Gujarati, Hindi and English.

The first counselling result for admission to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes in Gujarat will be released June 26.

