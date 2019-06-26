The Admission Committee for Professional Courses(ACPC) has released the first round seat allotment list of Gujarat Common Entrance Test(GUJCET) 2019 today. Candidates can now check the first merit list on the official website, gujacpc.nic.in.

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses(ACPC) has declared the first round seat allotment list of Gujarat Common Entrance Test(GUJCET) 2019. The first merit list is now available for the candidates on the official website, gujacpc.nic.in.

The counseling process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test(GUJCET) 2019 has begun on May 20, 2019. Candidates who have locked their choice in the first merit list will have to complete their payment process between June 26 and July 1, 2019. In case if any vacancies are left thereafter will be displayed on July 2, 2019. Candidates who want to cancel their admission online can do from June 26 to July 1, 2019.

The second phase of the counseling will be conducted from July 4 to July 7 and the second merit list will be declared on July 2, 2019.

Candidates can also deposit their fees from July 10 to July 14 and who want to cancel their admission can do during the same period as well.

Those vacancies left after the second round of counseling will be displayed on July 16, 2019. The academic term will begin on July 18, 2019.GUJCET is a state level entrance exam for admission to the engineering courses. This entrance exam will be conducted for the degree and diploma pharmacy courses in grant-in-aid, government and self-financed institutes in Gujarat.

A total number of 1,31,684 students have participated in GUJCET exam for B(medical), A(non-medical) and AB(both) groups held on April 26, 2019.

Steps to check 1st round seat allotment list 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website gujacpc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the first round seat allotment list

Step 3: Enter your login details like User ID and Password.

Step 4: Check the allotted seat and download the information letter along with the tuition fee bank challan

Step 5: Complete the payment process through offline or banking/credit card/debit card at any nearest Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Step 6: Download the copy and take a printout of the admission copy.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App