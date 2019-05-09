GUJCET 2019 result: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 results have been declared at gseb.org. Candidates can check their scores from the GSEB official website with the help of the steps given below.

GUJCET 2019 result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 results on its official website today, i.e. on May 9, 2019. All those who had appeared in the entrance examination conducted by the GSEB can check their respective result along with the scores on the official website gseb.org.

Candidates who have appeared and were waiting for the GUJCET 2019 result can now check the same with the GUJCET application number and password to access to check the GUJCET 2019 Result.

How to check GUJCET 2019 Result online?

Step 1: Go to the official website of GSEB – gseb.org

Step 2: Candidates need to click on the direct link that reads, “GUJCET 2019 Result”

Step 3: Candidates on clicking on the link will be taken to the login page

Step 4: Here enter your Hall Ticket / Roll Number of GUJCET 2019 Exam and click on submit

Step 5: The GUJCET 2019 scorecard will appear on the screen of your computer or mobile phone

Step 6: Download the GUJCET 2019 scorecard and take a printout for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the GUJCET 2019 scorecards: http://www.gseb.org/

According to reports, the GSEB has also declared the HSC 12th Results today. All the candidates can check their results on the Board’s official website. This year, nearly 1.34 lakh candidates have appeared in the GUJCET 2019 engineering, medical and pharmacy degree entrance test for admissions into colleges across the state of Gujarat. The Board had conducted the GUJCET 2019 entrance exam on April 26, at 34 exam centres in the state.

