GUJCET 2019 Result announced: Soon after declaring the GSEB 12th Science Result 2019, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has finally announced the GUJCET 2019 Result on GSEB's official website that is gseb.org. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test are advised to check their GUJCET Result 2019 by submitting their application number and password on the website.

GUJCET 2019 Result announced @ gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Result for 2019 batch today i.e. Thursday, May 9 on its official website i.e. gseb.org. All the candidates who appeared for the GUJCET examination are advised to stay calm if they are unable to access the official website due to heavy traffic. The Gujarat Board has released the GUJCET Result 2019 along with GSEB 12th Science Result 2019 on the official website for science stream students and ones who appeared for Gujarat Common Entrance Test. The GUJCET is conducted by the GSEB for students who are willing to opt for engineering, medical and pharmacy degree colleges, this year.

List of websites to check GUJCET 2019 Result:

Steps to check Gujarat Common Entrance Test via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board i.e. gseb.org.

Step 2: Click to the link to the reads GUJCET 2019 Result.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Submit the GUJCET Result 2019.

Step 5: Your Gujarat Common Entrance Test Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of GUJCET 2019 Result for future reference.

Note: Students might face difficulty checking and downloading their GUJCET 2019 Result due to heavy traffic. You are advised to stay calm and check your GSEB GUJCET 2019 Result on the alternative websites.

Talking about GSEB HSC Science Result 2019, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the GSEB 12th Science Result 2019 for 1.47 lakh students out of which over 47,411 students had appeared from Group A while the rest 81,760 had given GSEB Class 12th Science 2019 examination in Group B. Nearly 10,341 students have received the GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2019 while 7420 students have received GSEB 12th HSC Science Result 2019 from Ahmedabad Rural district.

