GUJCET 2019 Result @ gseb.org: As the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has already announced the GSEB 12th Science Result 2019 on its official website i.e. gseb.org, the GUJCET 2019 Result is likely to be released on the result websites anytime soon now. Students are advised to keep their application number and password ready to check and download the GUJCET Result 2019.

GUJCET 2019 Result @ gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Result 2019 today i.e. Thursday, May 9 on the official websites of GSEB i.e. gseb.org. All the candidates who appeared for the GUJCET examination this year are advised to keep an eye on the website. The Gujarat Board has already declared the GSEB 12th Science Result 2019 on its official websites before the mentioned GSEB Class 12th Result declaration time that was 08:00 AM.

As per reports, over 1.34 lakh students appeared for the GUJCET 2019 entrance test which was conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) for aspirants willing to opt engineering, medical and pharmacy degree colleges based in Gujarat itself. The GUJCET 2019 entrance exams were held on April 26, 2019, in 34 examination centres in Gujarat. Note: If you appeared for the GUJCET Exam 2019, make sure you have your application number and password ready in order to check and download your GUJCET 2019 Result.

ALSO READ: GSEB 12th Result 2019 declared: Steps to check, download Gujarat HSC Science Result

Steps to check, download the GUJCET 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB i.e. gseb.org.

Visit the official website of GSEB i.e. gseb.org. Step 2: Click to the link that reads GUJCET 2019 Result.

Click to the link that reads GUJCET 2019 Result. Step 3: Enter your application result and password.

Enter your application result and password. Step 4: Submit the details.

Submit the details. Step 5: Your GUJCET 2019 Result will appear on the screen.

Your GUJCET 2019 Result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and take a print out of your GUJCET 2019 Result for future reference.

Alternative websites to check and download GUJCET 2019 Result:

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App