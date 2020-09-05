The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced GUJCET result on September 5 on the official website gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has declared the result for the GUJCET 2020 exam. The result is now available on the official website of the GSHSEB at gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat State Common Entrance Test can check the result by visiting the official website. The candidates have to enter the seat number printed on the hall ticket to access the results.

GUJCET 2020 Result Declaration Date

Events Dates GUCET 2020 24-Aug-2020 GUCET result release date 05-Sep-2020

Steps to check GUJCET 2020 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website GSHSEB at gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “GUJCET 2020 Result” section

Step 3: Now enter the seat no. and submit, a pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the details printed on the result carefully

Step 5: Download it and take a print for further reference.

Details Present on GUJCET Score Card 2020

Students will find a number of details present on the scorecard. These details comprise of the following:

Name of the candidate

Category

Gender

Date of Birth

Domicile

Application number

Roll number

Seat number

Group

Subject wise score in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

The total score obtained by the candidate

Percentage of the candidate

Total marks of the question paper

Qualifying Status

