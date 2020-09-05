The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has declared the result for the GUJCET 2020 exam. The result is now available on the official website of the GSHSEB at gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat State Common Entrance Test can check the result by visiting the official website. The candidates have to enter the seat number printed on the hall ticket to access the results.
GUJCET 2020 Result Declaration Date
|
Events
|Dates
|GUCET 2020
|24-Aug-2020
|GUCET result release date
|05-Sep-2020
Steps to check GUJCET 2020 Result
Step 1: Visit the official website GSHSEB at gujcet.gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “GUJCET 2020 Result” section
Step 3: Now enter the seat no. and submit, a pdf will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Check the details printed on the result carefully
Step 5: Download it and take a print for further reference.
Details Present on GUJCET Score Card 2020
Students will find a number of details present on the scorecard. These details comprise of the following:
- Name of the candidate
- Category
- Gender
- Date of Birth
- Domicile
- Application number
- Roll number
- Seat number
- Group
- Subject wise score in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry
- The total score obtained by the candidate
- Percentage of the candidate
- Total marks of the question paper
- Qualifying Status
GUJCET 2020 Statistics
|Particulars
|Details
|Candidates registered for GUJCET
|125781
|Candidates registered for Group A (PCM)
|49,888
|Candidates registered for GUJCET Group B (PCB)
|75519
|Candidates registered for both groups of GUJCET 2020
|374
GUJCET Counselling 2020
The authorities will conduct the counselling of GUJCET 2020 in online mode by ACPC. The registration process had started on July 9 and was open till August 28 (5 pm). The GUJCET 2020 counselling process steps of registration, filling of application form, allotment of seats and reporting to allotted institutes. Allotment of the candidates will be done on the basis of preference, merit and availability of seats.
