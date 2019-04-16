GUJCET Admit Card 2019: GUJCET Hall Tickets released @ gsebht.in, follow the steps to download GUJCET admit card admit card online: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the admit cards for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019. The board has released the hall tickets on its official website.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the admit cards for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019. The board has released the hall tickets on its official website. The students who have applied for the examination can get their admit cards on the official website @gsebht.in. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be held on April 26, 2019.

Candidates can follow the instructions to download the GUJCET 2019 Admit Cards given below for their convenience. Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the upcoming GUJCET 2019.

How To Download GUJCET 2019 Hall Tickets 2019:

Visit the official website of GUJCET 2019 as mentioned above –@gsebht.in

On the homepage of the official website, click on the link provided for GUJCET 2019 Admit Card or Hall Ticket 2019 download

A login based page will open on your browser

Enter your Roll no., Date of Birth, Phone Number, and Password

The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

Candidates who qualify the entrance examinations to be conducted by the GUJCET will be eligible for getting admission in undergraduate courses including Engineering, Biotechnology, Diplom, Pharmacy programmes at various recognised institutes and Universities in the state of Gujarat.

Important Dates:

The GUJCET 2019 would be conducted on April 26, 2019.

