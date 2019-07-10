The Admission Committee for Professional Courses, Gujarat has declared the results of GUJCET 2019 second round seat allotment process. The 2nd round GUJCET 2019 seat allotment has been published in the online mode. Candidates who participated in the exam can now check the second round seat allotment result on the official website, gujacpc.nic.in.
Students who have their name in the allotted list will have to lock their seats by depositing the acceptance fee. For the payment process, students will have to download the admission slip from the candidate’s portal. The payment will have to submit in the online mode between July 10 and July 14. Candidates can make the payment process at the Kotak Mahindra Bank or using a debit/credit card. If any candidates are not satisfied with the allotted seat they can reject in the candidate’s portal. The vacant seats left after the release of second-round GUJCET allotment will be published after July 16.
Steps to check GUJCET 2019 2nd round seat allotment result:
Step 1: Go to the official website gujacpc.nic.in
Step 2: Candidates need to enter the required details in the login window
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Students need to click on the GUJCET 2019 Second Round Seat Allotment List link
Step 5: Students will have to decide whether they will accept or reject the allotted seat
Step 6: If the students accept the allotted seat, they will have to download the admission slip and make the required payment process.