GUJCET 2019 final merit list out: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses has released the final merit list for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019. Candidates can check the list at jacpcldce.ac.in.

GUJCET 2019 merit list out: The final merit list for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) has been released by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses. All the candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 can check and download the final merit list by visiting the official website of the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), jacpcldce.ac.in. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 was held on April 26, 2019. All the candidates who have their names in the final merit list are eligible to appear in the counseling round. The result for the first counseling will be announced on June 26, 2019.

Steps to check the GUJCET 2019 merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), jacpcldce.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying GUJCET 2019 final merit list present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided login details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the go get it button present under the mentioned fields.

Step 6: The GUJCET 2019 final merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the GUJCET 2019 final merit list.

Step 8: Take a print out of the final merit list and keep it with you for future reference.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 examination was held in more than 34 centers in the state of Gujarat. The exam consisted of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQ) which belonged to the subjects like Chemistry, Physics, and Biology or mathematics as per the stream of the candidates. The exam was conducted in three different slots which include 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The exam for the same was conducted in the three major languages including Hindi, English, and Gujarati. Candidates are supposed to visit the official website in order to know more details.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App