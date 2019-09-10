Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Recruitment 2019: IP University, New Delhi has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) post for which the walk-in-interview will be conducted on September 14 to shortlist the right candidate. Candidates who are interested can attend the interview.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, commonly known as IP University, has released a notification for inviting applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in SERB-funded research project titled as Development of Wearable Sensor Arrays for Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA’s). Candidates who are interested in the above post can attend the walk-in-interview to be held on September 14, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria to apply for Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a post-graduate degree in basic science.

Or

The candidate should have a graduate/post-graduate degree in a Professional Course selected through the following process;

Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests- CSIR-UGC-NET including lectureship and GATE.

Through National Level Examinations conducted by the central government departments and agencies such as DRDO, DST, DBT, IIT, ICAR, ICMR, etc.

How to apply for Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Recruitment 2019?

Eligible candidates who wish to get the job may appear in the walk-in-interview on Septemeber 14, 2019 between 10 am to 2 pm at the address- Room No. BFR-001, University School of Chemical Technology, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Candidates are instructed to come for the interview with their updated CV along with the necessary original documents. In case of any query, candidates may contact at 9971250143 to Mr. Tapan Sarkar, Principal Investigator.

